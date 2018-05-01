Manchester City will rekindle their interest in Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez this summer, ESPN reports.

Mahrez has remained on Pep Guardiola’s radar despite missing out on the Algeria international during the January transfer window.

City had a cash-plus-player offer worth an estimated £60 million for Mahrez rejected by Leicester on deadline day.

Guardiola is keen to strengthen his title-winning squad this summer and he sees Mahrez as a valuable addition to his plans as he can play in a variety of attacking positions.

Mahrez is under contract at Leicester until summer 2020, but ESPN reported that he is ready to finally move on as he wants to be playing in the Champions League and competing for honours.

Leicester are bracing themselves for further interest in Mahrez this summer with his future at the club the subject of speculation for the last two seasons.

In January, Mahrez handed in a transfer request and refused to report to the club in a bid to force a move to City before returning.