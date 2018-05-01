Roma goalkeeper Alisson says they can stop Mohamed Salah on Wednesday night – but only as a team.

Liverpool travel to the Italian capital 5-2 up in their Champions League semi-final after former Roma attacker Salah produced another masterclass and scored two goals.

Brazil ‘keeper Alisson, whom has reportedly been of interest to Liverpool ahead of the summer, said the defeat was “one of the worst of my career”.

He told Gazzetta Dello Sport on Tuesday: “It’s hard to contain Salah. He has innate talent and now has an incredible confidence in himself.

“But we can stop him playing as a team. Liverpool, on the other hand, has collective quality. They are smart and fast.

“I think of (Roberto) Firmino. He is phenomenal. He does not give any points of reference and this is very annoying to his opponents. This will require teamwork and not just defence.”

Roma will be buoyed by their performance in the quarter-finals, in which they overcame a 3-0 deficit to knockout Barcelona in the Stadio Olimpico.

Belgium midfielder Radja Nainggolan told the Times on Tuesday: “It’s not impossible. We will try to make another historic moment like we did against Barcelona.

“We were sad in the dressing room after the Liverpool game but the coach (Eusebio Di Francesco) said to us the next day; ‘we have to believe we can do it’. That’s all we can do.”

Jurgen Klopp’s side go to Rome with two clouds hanging over them, after assistant manager Zeljko Buvac left his role for ‘personal reasons’ on Monday.

There are also security concerns for supporters after one Liverpool fan was left in a critical condition in hospital following an incident outside Anfield during the first leg last week.