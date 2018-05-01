Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Roberto Firmino will not be the last player to commit his long-term future to the club.

Firmino agreed an improved five-year contract on Sunday as Klopp looks to tie down his major stars.

“This is one very important step, absolutely,” Klopp said. “But even Roberto cannot play alone. We need to carry on in this way.

“In the moment every player knows about our plans. He’s the first [to commit], but for sure he won’t be the last.”

Firmino has scored 27 goals in all competitions this season, but it is his all-round game which has helped the team flourish.

“This constant discussion about whether he’s under-valued or whatever in public, this never happened for one second either in the club or in the team,” Klopp added.

“He knows and appreciates absolutely this club. The other boys really respect him for all the work he’s doing.

“He feels completely comfortable and is planning for the long term here.

“That’s becoming rare because if you are not Barcelona or Real Madrid then there’s usually another club, somewhere you can go to. It’s really good news for us. He’s absolutely a big factor in our future.”

Klopp also praised Firmino’s work rate and desire ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final second leg against Roma.

“Because Millie [James Milner] didn’t play the last game from the start, Roberto had the highest distance covered. For an offensive player that is pretty rare in world football.

“I often think that, because he doesn’t give himself a rest, I have to do it from time to time. That’s all good and how football should be.

“You play it because you have the opportunity to make your mates better and they help you to become the best player you can be. It’s as simple as that.

“I am happy to have Roberto around – he’s just a good boy in the dressing room. It’s perfect news.”