Liverpool are positive assistant manager Zeljko Buvac will return to his role alongside Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, Sky Sports reports.

Buvac, nicknamed ‘the brain’, is spending some time away from the first-team environment between now and the end of the season for personal reasons.

Reports suggested Buvac had decided to leave Merseyside but Liverpool’s position has not changed since the club clarified their stance on the Bosnian’s departure on Monday.

Liverpool say Buvac remains an employee at Anfield and his position at the club is not affected by this absence.

The decision was taken by Klopp and Buvac over the weekend to temporarily suspend their working relationship and because it is a personal matter, the club will not comment any further on the issue.

Klopp will be without his long-term assistant when the squad train in Rome later on Tuesday as they prepare for their decisive Champions League second-leg against Roma on Wednesday. Liverpool are 5-2 up on aggregate.