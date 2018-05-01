CHAN Eagles winger Peter Eneji has been included in the Flying Eagles squad for tomorrow’s friendly against Katsina United after he recovered from injury he received during a crowd incident at Heartland recently.

Eneji suffered a head injury after angry fans attacked his club Plateau United after a 1-1 draw at Heartland.

Tomorrow’s game at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Katsina will be played under floodlights.

The Nigeria U20s are preparing for an U20 AFCON qualifier in Guinea Bissau billed for between May 11 and 13.

Flying Eagles squad vs Katsina United:

Goalkeepers: Detan Ogundare, Akpan Udoh

Defenders: Chidibum Pascal, Valentine Uzounwafor, Ekene Oliseme, Ikouwem Udoh, Solomon O.

Midfielders: Sadeq Abubakar, Jamil Mohammed, Alhassan Ibrahim, Maxwell Effiom, Aminu Nuhu

Forwards: Jerome Akor, Jesse Akila, Wasiu Alalade, Babawo Ibrahim, Peter Eneji, Asuquo Aniekeme, Adeshina Gata