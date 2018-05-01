President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick has announced the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) will be used during next month’s high profile pre-World Cup friendly against England at Wembley.

England will take on Nigeria on June 2 in a warm-up game ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

“VAR will be used for our friendly against England,” disclosed Pinnick.

“The world is moving technologically and football should not be left behind.”

Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has also backed VAR, saying it will make refereeing fairer.

VAR will be used for the first time at the World Cup after it was used at last year’s FIFA Confederation Cup.