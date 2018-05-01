Sixteen football clubs in Enugu State will be locking horns in the 2018 edition of state’s Federation Cup.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that states’ Federation Cup is a prelude to the National Federation Cup, which comprises of 62 teams.

Francis Ugwu, Secretary of Enugu State Football Association, told NAN on Tuesday in Enugu that the state’s Federation Cup matches would be a 21-day fiesta.

Ugwu said that it would commence on May 5; while the finals would be played on May 26.

He noted that all the matches would be played at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu (The Cathedral).

“The Federation Cup by its nature is a knock out tournament.

“Where clubs must win each match; or loss and crush out of the tournament entirely.

“We are expecting that among the 16 clubs, a winner and a runners-up will emerge and they will represent the state at the National Federation Cup coming up later in the year,’’ he said.

Ugwu said that the clubs participating in the 2018 edition included: Rangers International FC, Crime Busters FC, Purple Krown FC and Vemard Africa FC.

Others are: Ingas International FC, El-Nahog FC, FC International, Flying Angels FC, Samba FC and Disdevt FC.

The rest includes: Enugu Angels FC, Coal City Youths FC, FC Miserere, Lamray FC, FC Star-Plus and Rangers Feeders FC.