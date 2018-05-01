Enyimba chairman Felix Anyansi-Agwu has announced Ghanaian goalkeeper Fatau Dauda will be fined for his sending off at the weekend as the club shift focus to a CAF Confederation Cup group game against Djoliba of Mali Sunday

Dauda’s first half expulsion put the club’s position under question, and although both sides eventually shared the spoils, Anyansi was keen to emphasise the importance of discipline in professional sport.

“We are going to make a statement to serve as a deterrent, because Dauda acted alone. Such anger is not part of football. I condemn it totally,” said Anyansi.

“You have sent an apology. I feel you, how you recognize it was a very terrible mistake. Nobody in football is perfect, so don’t feel like you put the rest of the team in trouble. Maybe we would have won, maybe. But that’s football: you win, lose or draw.

“However, we will have to fine you, so that you too can feel it. Because we want you to always act professionally.”

The chairman enjoined the team to put aside the disappointment of the draw, as attention immediately turns to the CAF Confederation Cup Group C opener against Djoliba on Sunday.

“Every team is now looking up to you, because of your qualification for the group stage as the only Nigerian team. There is no excuse we can give,” Anaynsi said.

“This is a major match. If we don’t start well, with three points, we might not get where we want to be. Let us prepare in such a way that we won’t let anyone down, so that they will be proud of you.

“Let us redeem our image, and make progress in what we want to do. If the draw has given us an opportunity, we must utilise it.”