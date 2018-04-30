The Nigeria Football Federation will receive $2m from the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) towards the Super Eagles preparations for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The payment will be an advance from the total prize money due to the NFF for Super Eagles participation at the mundial.

The four other African representatives, Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco and Senegal will also benefit from the gesture.

According to a report on the CAF official website, the decision comes on the heels of negotiations initiated by the president of the continent’s soccer govering body Ahmad Ahmad with the FIFA administration, leading to the exceptional agreement granted on 12 April, 2018.

It follows a decision by the CAF Emergency Committee held on 1 December 2017, and ratified by the CAF Executive Committee on 10 January 2018, to provide exceptional financial support to the five African representatives towards their preparations for the impending tournament in Russia.

“This agreement, for an advance on the financial allocation by FIFA, aims to allow representatives in World Cups to have a harmonious preparation and to settle beforehand the question of bonuses due the players, which in the previous editions of the competitions has led to situations that affected badly the image of African football, with a considerable impact on team performances,” Ahmad stated.

The five teams have thus been directed to contact FIFA.

The Super Eagles are in Group D along with two-time world champions Argentina, debutants Iceland and 1998 semi-finalists Croatia.