Bereo Stars Zagora of Bulgaria striker Matthew Boniface has joined NPFL side Akwa United till the end of the season.

The representative of the 23-year-old striker, Tope Alabi Dodo, said that the striker is happy with the deal.

“Matthew (Boniface) has joined Akwa United from Bulgaria. It is a loan deal till the end of the season. He is ready to score goals for the club,” he said.

Oman-based striker Ifeanyi Efe has also already joined the Uyo-based team.

The former Rangers forward last played for Al Nasr (Oman) before this switch.

Others players who have joined Akwa United for the second round of the season are defenders Jamiu Alimi and Ayobami Asekunowo.

Alimi, who has four caps for Eagles, last played for Kano Pillars, while Asekunowo joined from Wikki Tourists.