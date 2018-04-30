Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that they are “very satisfied” by the way Neymar is overcoming his injury problems.

The striker has been back in Brazil for several weeks after sustaining a broken metatarsal against Marseille in February but is poised to return to the French capital as he builds up his fitness ahead of an expected return to action ahead of World Cup 2018.

Checks that the 26-year-old went through have reinforced the belief that he will be fighting fit for his national team.

“The result of these studies has confirmed that the injuries to his ankle and right foot are evolving very satisfactorily, meaning that the immobilisation and protection the players has had can now cease,” a statement from the French club reads.

“What will follow is a programme of rehabilitation, which will begin in the next few days in Brazil and then continue at the Ooredoo training centre.”

It was gathered that Neymar is expected back in the French capital on Thursday.

He had been in the midst of a productive first season in Ligue 1, having arrived at PSG for a record €222 million from Barcelona last summer. He had netted 19 times in 20 outings in the league and picked up a further 15 assists.

In total, he has scored 28 times in 30 matches for PSG, equating to a goal every 96 minutes he has been on the field.

A return to action before the end of the domestic season has not been entirely discounted but looks very doubtful.