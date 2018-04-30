Enyimba goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has apologised for his sending off in Sunday’s goalless draw with Akwa United.

The Ghana international, who has been on splendid form this season, was sent off for violent conduct off-the-ball in the 41st minute of the encounter.

Dauda acknowledged that his expulsion was the turning point in the game and may well have cost the two-times African champions all three points.

“It’s very unfortunate that happened,” he said. “Who knows, we should have won the game if we had been 11 players on the field.

“The only thing I can do now is to ask the forgiveness of the fans, and of the whole team. This will not happen again.”