Super Eagles Assistant Coach Salisu Yusuf said on Monday that the Super Eagles would defeat DR Congo in their May 28 friendly, slated for Abuja.

Yusuf, who made the statement in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the Eagles would use the match to send signal of hope to Nigerians.

He described friendly matches as fundamental in shaping the fitness of teams, adding that friendly matches were not just meant to record victory but to strengthen teams.

“We are sure of winning Congo DR in order to keep our hope in the World Cup alive and tell Nigerians that we are very ready for the task ahead.”

The coach pleaded with Nigerians to continue to support the team, assuring that the Eagles would not disappoint.

He said that the Eagles were one of the best teams in Africa, noting that the team had demonstrated its ability at different times.

Yusuf noted that Nigeria had done well in both qualifications and preparations for the World Cup.

He said that the Eagles were determined to make not just Nigeria but Africa proud in Russia.

The Nigeria Football Federation recently announced a change in the venue of the Nigeria-DR Congo friendly from Uyo to Abuja.