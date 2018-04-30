Dean Ashton has told West Ham players to “show a bit of pride” after losing 4-1 to Manchester City at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s side, who clinched the title earlier this month, registered a record-equalling 30th Premier League win in a game which saw Hammers striker Andy Carroll leave the substitutes’ bench before the end of the match.

West Ham have now gone four games without victory and sit 15th on 35 points – three points clear of the drop zone with three games remaining – and Ashton is concerned about his former club’s prospects.

“There just wasn’t that pride from the West Ham players that I could see to keep City out,” he told Premier League Daily. “Even at 2-0, make sure it stays 2-0. Show a bit of pride. That was disappointing from my point of view.

“For Fernandinho’s goal, there were four City players and two West Ham defenders. When you’re near the bottom of the league that just can’t happen.”

Ashton also thinks the lack of clarity on David Moyes’ future could be affecting the team’s performances.

“It is performances like this which could affect whether he stays or goes,” said Ashton.

“They weren’t expected to win but there is a way you play against City or one of the other top sides, the way you approach the game.

“Either Moyes has done a lot of work during the week and the players have just ignored it, or they haven’t done enough work in terms of how they set up.

“There are a lot of things wrong at West Ham this season, not just on the pitch.”