Liverpool will have to be wary of a Roma fightback in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final, according to Stoke City boss Paul Lambert.

Roma trail 5-2 after a chastening first-leg defeat at Anfield, but two late goals have given the Italian side hope they can produce a stunning comeback for the second successive round.

Lambert showed how Liverpool’s fearsome attack can be shut out after Stoke drew 0-0 at Anfield on Saturday and he believes that Roma could still surprise Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“Listen, it is easy to pull three goals back when you are at home and the adrenaline is pumping and everything is going for you,” said Lambert.

Lambert, who won the Champions League as a player with Borussia Dortmund in 1997, thought Roma seriously under-performed in the first leg.

“I’ve got to say Roma, for a team in the semi-final of the Champions League, were dreadful,” he said.

“Five goals in a semi-final at that level, to be cut open the way they were, was incredible.

“They’ve got hope because of the two late goals.

“I played in the best team in Europe in my own time and I know what it takes to win that competition. For me, Roma were never at the races and Liverpool did fantastically well.”

The ex-Norwich boss was not impressed with what he saw from Liverpool at the weekend and says that Roma could emulate their feat of coming back from three goals down against Barcelona.

“I think Roma will hang on to the fact that they kept out the best player in the world, Messi, and Suarez in the quarter-final and think ‘if we’ve done it before we can do it again’.

“The crowd will be behind them and they’ll throw everything at Liverpool, but if Liverpool can defend strongly they have the speed on the counter-attack to score. And if they score the tie is finished.

“Maybe Roma will look at the video of Saturday but I don’t think so. They are a big side but their performance for a Champions League semi-final was shocking, it really was.”