Feriense goalkeeper, Dele Alampasu, says it will be “a dream come true” for him to make Nigeria’s 2018 World Cup final squad, but admits it will be tough, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Alampasu has not been called up to the Super Eagles squad in a year but remains confident of his abilities if given the chance he could gate-crash into the squad for the World Cup.

“Everyone is looking forward to the list that will be released soon and for me I hope I’m included,” Alampasu said.

“Making the provisional list is one and included in the World Cup squad is another but that will be a fulfilling dream for me and I pray so but it will be tough.”

The 21-year-old, has not featured for Feriense this season but remains a squad player at the club. He faces stiff competition from the likes of Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Francis Uzoho, Daniel Akpeyi and Dele Ajiboye.