Odion Ighalo has said his top priority at his Chinese club is to help them stay up in the top flight at the end of the season.

The former Watford striker, who has now scored seven goals this season, said he is not bothered about the number of goals he gets at the end of the season, even though he wishes to score as many as he could.

“Really I don’t put mind the number of goals I will score this season as long as I win games with my team. That’s the most important thing to me,” he said.

“If I scored 15 goals as I did last season or more, it’s fine and if not, it’s not a problem.

“I just want to keep going, keep working hard and make sure my team remain in the league.”