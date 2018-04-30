Jose Mourinho hopes he has not had his final battle with Arsene Wenger after Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Arsenal on Sunday.

Wenger’s final trip to Old Trafford as Arsenal manager started with a “classy” welcome from Sir Alex Ferguson, who presented his old sparring partner with a silver vase ahead of kick-off.

Mourinho claimed credit for involving Ferguson in Wenger’s pre-match tribute, on the grounds the Scot was his “real rival, especially at Manchester United”.

Marouane Fellaini’s injury-time winner meant Mourinho had the last laugh before Wenger steps down as Arsenal manager at the end of the season – but the Portuguese predicted the pair could still meet again.

“I hope that I play against him again, I hope that can happen,” said Mourinho.

“If not in the Premier League, who knows, we still have a big match waiting for us.”

Wenger was surprised by the warm reception he received at Old Trafford, which saw him flanked by Mourinho and Ferguson as the trio posed for photos before the game.

“They’re not always as you’d imagine, but it shows as well that life goes always on,” Wenger said. “Sometimes it gets better.”

Wenger added: “It was just another game for me but I’m very grateful for the gesture from Manchester United.”