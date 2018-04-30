Mounting of Fire and Miracles (MFM) FC of Lagos on Sunday lost 0-1 to Niger Tornadoes FC of Minna in the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) at Bako Kontagora Stadium in Minna.

Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu of MFM, who spoke to newsmen after the matchm said that the officiating of game was a good one despite the defeat.

“It was a good game despite our 0-1 loss to Niger Tornadoes. We lost the match due to fatigue of travelling to Niger state. It was quite a distance from our other engagements,’’ he said.

Ilechukwu said that if the officiating of the league would continue to be as witnessed today then our league would make progress.

Also, Hamza Abara, Niger Tornadoes FC coach, said that he was satisfied with the victory adding that his boys adhered to instructions.

“God has been keeping me going as a young coach. I am doing my best and not desperate to be the substantive coach of Niger Tornadoes FC,’’ he said.

Ndayebo Abubakar, wearing number nine jersey for Tornadoes converted a penalty kick 10 minutes into the first half after a player of the visiting club handled the ball in their goal area.

The Tornadoes have not lost a game under Abara since he took charge for nine matches now.

The club has won six home matches and drew three away.

Tornadoes are now second on the league table with 30 points from 18 matches, while MFM has 24 points from 17 matches, occupying 11th position on the table.