Mauricio Pochettino claims Tottenham are “victims of their own success” and that his project is “four years ahead of schedule”.

The Argentine was given the task of securing Champions League football in time for the second season at their new stadium, when he was appointed in 2014.

Spurs will move a step closer to qualifying for a third successive year of Champions League football ahead of moving into the new ground next season, if they beat Watford on Monday night.

“We are victims of our own success because we are ahead in our project,” Pochettino said.

“I remind you that in my first meeting with [chairman] Daniel [Levy] and [owner] Joe Lewis, the target was to arrive in the new stadium in four years and to create a team to have the possibility to fight for the top four and the second year (in the new stadium) to play Champions League.

“When we arrived here, Tottenham needed to have a clear idea about discipline, rules, principles, a project to develop, to use young players and that was how we created this project all together.

“It’s a new era because we are going to move to a different venue to play and you have to manage and know exactly the expectations because it’s suddenly not going to change everything and millions of pounds will rain from the sky.

“It’s important to review and to set the principles again and how it will be with the team once we move.

“I accept and I know that the other teams will keep doing what they are doing already, but every season we have to reassess and instil new basics because you have to keep dreaming. You have to dream to play big and win, and then just try.

“Maybe you don’t reach the level of the others, but you have to reassess every year and to review the basics of your team and keep dreaming.”