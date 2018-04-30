Jurgen Klopp’s assistant manager Zeljko Buvac will take a break from Liverpool first-team duties, the club have confirmed.

Reports emerged on Monday morning that Buvac, also nicknamed ‘the brain’ by supporters, had quit his role as Klopp’s assistant just two days before the Champions League semi-final second leg against Roma.

But Liverpool say that is not the case and Buvac is spending some time away from the first-team environment, between now and the end of the season, for personal reasons.

Liverpool’s position is that Buvac remains an employee at Anfield and his position at the club is not affected by this absence.

The club consider the matter private and will not make any further comment.

Buvac has worked alongside Klopp for the best part of two decades, having also been assistant to the German during his spells with Mainz and Borussia Dortmund.