The Super Eagles on Monday played a 1-1 draw with the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon at the Stade Omnispirts Ahmadu Ahidjo in Yaounde.

The Nigerians were rewarded with a goal in the 30th minute after an Odion Ighalo’s shot was cleared to Belgium-based Moses Simon who put the ball behind goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa.

The Cameroonians equalised from the spot following a reckless challenge by goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa on Djoum Arnaud. Vincent Aboubakar slots the ball calmly into the net as Ezenwa runs the wrong way.

The Super Eagles were the better team when both sides clashed last Friday in Uyo; winning 4-0 at the Nest of Champions.