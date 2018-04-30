Katsina United fell to hosts Plateau United via a 55th minute penalty goal by Rapael Ayagwa after the referee claimed that Reuben Bala was fouled in the box.

Katsina United have now dropped to seventh on the back of this slim defeat at the New Jos Stadium in Jos

Plateau United have now moved to fourth on the league table.

It was meant to be an entertaining game as both paraded notable stars in the league, but the heavy downpour that started just five minutes into the game disrupted the flow of the game as both teams could not exhibit good football.

Katsina United started on a brilliant note as Joshua Agboola forced a corner kick on the left flank just three minutes into the game but the resultant kick by him was headed clear by Jimmy Ambrose.

The visitors continued to show their dominance as they had a penalty appeal waved away on six minutes by the referee after Adah Joseph was hacked down in the box.

Tosin Omoyele fabulous long-range drive from about 30 yards out narrowly missed the target on 27 minutes.

Itodo’s long throw-in into the goal area of the visitors was then cut short by Katsina goalkeeper Dami Paul from getting to Bala who was ready to pounce in the 36th minute.

Both teams pocked and knocked, but could not find the back of the net as the first half ended goalless.

On resumption, the hosts threw more men forward in search of the opening goal and it almost paid off as Dami Paul was forced to a great save from a sublime strike by Raphael Ayagwa just three minutes into the second half

Katsina United would then be dealt a big blow on 55th minutes as the referee pointed at the penalty spot after he claimed that Bala was tripped in the box, before Ayagwa stepped forward to calmly convert the spot kick.

Coach Abdullahi Biffo introduced fresh legs to beef up his attack in search of equaliser, but the changes could not yield any positive impact as the hosts ran away with a 1 – 0 vital victory.

Katsina United will host the Nigeria U-20 on Wednesday in a friendly, before their next NPFL game against Plateau United.