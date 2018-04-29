Jose Mourinho felt Manchester United were fortunate to snatch an added-time winner against Arsenal but believes they deserved their 2-1 victory.

Marouane Fellaini headed home to give United all three points, leave Arsenal the only team in the top five European leagues, and all four divisions of English football, without an away point in 2018.

“I think if it was a draw, it wouldn’t be unfair,” he told Sky Sports. “I think they had a good game. We were a bit lucky to score in the last couple of minutes but we were stronger in the last 20.

“We were the team that tried to win, we were the team that had a few more chances in the last 20 to 25 minutes.

“In the end we won three points that killed the Champions League story. We are there next season, top-four, but we still need, I think, four points to finish second which is the position we want.”

Arsene Wenger was given a positive reception at Old Trafford, with former adversary Sir Alex Ferguson making a presentation to the outgoing Gunners boss before the game.

“I think we did it fantastically well as a club,” Mourinho added. “I thought it would mean more for Sir Alex to come down than myself because as a United manager I played against Mr Wenger three or four times over a couple of years.

“The big rivalry in the history of both clubs was between them so I thought it was for Sir Alex to come.”

Paul Pogba, who scored United’s first goal, felt they deserved their win, telling Sky Sports: “I think, yeah. We had a lot of chances, we were pushing, Fellaini came on and we know his ability, his quality in the box. We crossed it and he was there to put it in.

“The team played well, that’s the most important thing. I feel very good, the team feels very good. We play and we try to get the points that we want and need, and that’s it.”

Pogba is now eyeing a strong finish to the season, adding: “The perfect season would be [winning] the league, we didn’t have it. We’ve been second for a long time, we want to be second and we have the [FA Cup] final.”

On his winner, Fellaini said: “I know my quality, I know if the ball comes into the box I can be dangerous. It was a good ball, I tried to flick it and it was a goal. It was good for me and good for the club.

“One point is not too bad but in the end we have three points, that’s the most important today.”