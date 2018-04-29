Borussia Dortmund still need three points to guarantee a place in next season’s Champions League after they drew 1-1 at Werder Bremen.

Marco Reus’ sixth goal in his last nine league games gave Dortmund a 19th-minute lead but his miss just before half-time when one-on-one with goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka proved pivotal.

The hosts made Reus pay immediately as they went up the other end and equalised through Thomas Delaney’s looping header over goalkeeper Roman Burki.

Reus, Manuel Akanji and Jadon Sancho all saw efforts hit the woodwork for Dortmund, who stay third in the table and two points behind Schalke who could only draw at home to Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Dortmund host relegation-threatened Mainz next week before finishing their campaign at Hoffenheim — who sit three points behind them in the table. It means that if they fail to win at home to Mainz next weekend, they face a nail-biting final day when both Hoffenheim and Bayer Leverkusen could yet overtake them.