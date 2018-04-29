Brendan Rodgers heaped praise on his players for their performance in the 5-0 win over Rangers which secured a seventh consecutive Scottish Premiership title.

Celtic surged into a 3-0 lead at half-time after two goals from Odsonne Edouard and one from James Forrest. Tom Rogic added a fourth early in the second half before Callum McGregor made it 5-0 shortly afterwards.

Speaking to Sky Sports immediately after the game, Rodgers said: “I think what was really pleasing was the performance today under the pressure.

“Obviously it was a really emotional day in terms of it being a Celtic-Rangers game but to play that way with that intensity and aggression was very pleasing.

“You have to play football and today we did the basics of the game really well.

“I thought we were outstanding, we could have had more goals, but it was an absolutely outstanding performance and I’m delighted for the supporters.

“It is a great day for them and it is another title which is important.

Rodgers was asked if the expectation to win the title this season made it more difficult than last year when they did not lose a game in the entire campaign.

“It was always going to be that on the back of going unbeaten last year but the players have been outstanding,” he added.

“They have had a lot of performances like today, the players played really, really well and it is very important that we keep winning and we did that.

“With the expectancy and the heightened pressure the players have still gone out and played really well.

“We’re one game away from winning another treble so it has been an absolutely brilliant season for the players and with the performance today I was really proud of the team.”