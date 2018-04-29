Manchester City have broken the 100-goal barrier in the Premier League.

The champions’ second goal against West Ham, a Pablo Zabaleta own goal, officially took them through the century mark, with Pep Guardiola’s side reaching the mark in just 35 games.

Leroy Sane netted the first at London Stadium, as his effort deflected in off Patrice Evra, and Zabaleta then inadvertently sent Kevin De Bruyne’s cross into the net.

City subsequently become the fastest side to hit 100 goals in the post-war era.

The last team to do so as quickly was Everton, in the 1931-32 season – they achieved the mark in 32 games.

In the Premier League, Chelsea also achieved the century in 2010, while City themselves managed it in 2014. Liverpool’s team that season also topped 100 goals, hitting 101.

Indeed, it is Chelsea’s record that City are chasing – they managed 103 goals in the 2009-10 season. Manuel Pellegrini’s City vintage could only hit 102.

Pep Guardiola’s side have games against Huddersfield Town and Brighton to navigate between now and the end of the season.

City beat Huddersfield 2-1 in November, while they defeated Brighton 2-0 at the AMEX in August. A repeat of both results would leave City with 104 goals, and officially make them record breakers.