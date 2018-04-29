Former Super Eagles captain and coach Sunday Oliseh said caution should be taken to avoid star Super Eagles players getting fatigued before the 2018 FIFA World Cup tournament in Russia.

According to Oliseh, key players like Victor Moses, Alex Iwobi, Shehu Abdulahi and Wilfred Ndidi have played quite a number of games and they may be too burnt out to put up a fight at Russia 2018.

‘’I am very optimistic with this group. It is a young group and this season has been very tedious for most of the players,’’ Oliseh said during a Channels TV chat.

‘’I don’t know if it is an advantage or disadvantage but most of our players are tired because of the season. I think and pray we’ll be fresh for the tournament.’’

The former Ajax Amsterdam, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus midfielder has advised that preparations must be prioritized and warned against a repeat of the controversies in the last World Cups.

‘’Our team, we can’t lie to ourselves, preparation is very important, we have to prepare right. Secondly, let us hope we don’t have infighting between the team,’’ added Oliseh.

The Super Eagles will do battle with Croatia, Iceland and Argentina in Group D of the 2018 World Cup.