Gabriel Jesus says he is not in a rush to sign a new contract at Manchester City.

The Brazil international has scored 15 goals and provided five assists in all competitions this season, with City winning the Premier League and the EFL Cup in 2017-18.

Jesus signed a four-and-a-half-year deal in 2016, but he has been offered an extension by Pep Guardiola’s side to reward his fine form.

Nevertheless, Jesus is willing to focus on his football for now and says he will talk about his future when it suits him.

“The new contract offer was something that came from the club, but I didn’t think it was the right time to speak about it because we had big games still to play,” he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“I decided I couldn’t think about it at that time because it wasn’t where my mind was at.

“Now, at the end of the season, I have still got a long time ahead of me, so I still don’t want to think about it.

“When the time comes to talk about it, we will talk about it. I am extremely happy here, with my personal life and my achievements.”