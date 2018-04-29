Celtic secured their seventh consecutive Premiership title with a humiliating defeat of Old Firm rivals Rangers.

The defending champions needed to win at Celtic Park to retain their crown, and they swept the visitors aside.

Odsonne Edouard, with two, and James Forrest established a comfortable half-time lead.

Tom Rogic and Callum McGregor rounded off the scoring after the break as Celtic confirmed their dominance.

Rangers goalkeeper Jak Alnwick made three excellent second-half saves to prevent the scoreline becoming even more galling for Rangers.

The victory leaves Celtic on the brink of the historic achievement of winning back-to-back trebles, with Motherwell their opponents in the Scottish Cup final, having already beaten the Fir Park side in the League Cup final last November.