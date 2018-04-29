Sunderland have sacked manager Chris Coleman after failing to keep the club in the Championship and announced the club has been sold to a group led by Eastleigh chairman Stewart Donald.

Coleman, 47, left his role as Wales national team boss to succeed Simon Grayson at the Stadium of Light last November.

But Coleman could not prevent the Black Cats from suffering relegation during his five months in charge and they are certain to finish bottom of the table. His final match was a 2-1 defeat to former club Fulham on Friday night.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “Sunderland AFC announces that manager Chris Coleman and his assistant Kit Symons have been released from their contracts.

“The club would like to place on record its sincere thanks to Chris and Kit for their tireless efforts in what has been a hugely disappointing season for everyone involved with the club.

“The club is unable to make further comment at this time.”

Meanwhile, Ellis Short has sold the beleaguered club to Donald, who will relinquish his control of Eastleigh, who finished 14th in the National League, the top division of non-league football, this season. Donald has also had a close association with Oxford United, who Sunderland will meet in League One next season.