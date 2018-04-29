Leicester City manager Claude Puel hopes Wilfred Ndidi will recover in time from the harmstring injury he picked up in Saturday’s 5-0 loss to Crystal Palace to be part of Nigeria’s squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Ndidi was replaced by Aleksandr Dragovic in the 51st minute of the encounter following the injury.

“I hope it is not a serious injury for Ndidi and I hope he can play in the World Cup, all the scenarios today were bad for us. We will see,” Puel told the club’s official website.

“It is a hamstring injury. I hope it is not serious of course because it is an important moment.”

The midfielder has featured in 33 Premier League games for the Foxes this season and has recorded four assists.

He played a key role in Nigeria’s qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia in a group that has African heavyweights, Cameroon and Algeria

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr will also hope the player shake off the injury in time to be part of his squad to the mundial.