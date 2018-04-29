Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has told Sky Sports there are no problems between himself and manager Jose Mourinho and he is “very happy” at Old Trafford.

Mourinho recently asked France international Pogba to be more consistent this season and has sometimes axed the 25-year-old from his starting lineup.

That led to speculation that the player could leave Old Trafford in the summer, two years after what was then a world record transfer from Juventus.

But Pogba, who impressed in the FA Cup semifinal win over Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley last weekend, said he would use the setbacks he has experienced this season to make him stronger.

“It’s good, very good. He’s the coach, I’m the player. He does the coaching, I do the playing,” he said ahead of Arsenal’s visit to Old Trafford on Sunday.

“I’m here and very happy. I give my best for the team, for myself I’m happy because we are in a final and I want to finish the season very well.”

Pogba said that being dropped to the bench “is something that didn’t happen in the past” and added: “It’s not something I’m used to, but everyone has to go through this.

“It makes you stronger and makes you realise you have to work hard, because anything can happen. It’s affected me in a good way.

“When you go through it, you just have to work and keep believing in yourself and respond on the pitch.”

Pogba scored twice in a superb second-half performance as United came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Manchester City earlier this month, and said he wanted to add more goals to his game.

And he said he had received advice from teammate Michael Carrick, who retires at the end of the season, about how to become a regular goal scorer like Carrick’s former West Ham colleague Frank Lampard.

“He told me about how running without the ball can make the difference in the game,” Pogba said. “I call them the Lampard runs — making the run, getting into the box, and that helps a lot.

“Michael has the experience, he always talks to me since I arrived last year and helps me with the position and all that.

“It just came naturally in training. If he sees something I could do better he comes and tells me.”