Rangers are confident of securing the former Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard as their new manager in the coming days.

BBC Scotland reports talks between the club and Gerrard have gone well with the 37-year-old believed to be keen on taking over at Ibrox.

Gerrard is currently a youth development coach at Anfield.

Graeme Murty, 43, has been in charge of Rangers since October following the sacking of Pedro Caixinha.

If Gerrard becomes manager at Ibrox, he will be up against his former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers, who is attempting to lead Celtic to back-to-back domestic trebles.