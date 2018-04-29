Antonio Conte says the performances of Chelsea’s strikers have made it “very difficult” to fight for a top-four finish.

Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Swansea in Saturday’s Premier League match at the Liberty Stadium closed the gap between themselves and fourth-placed Tottenham to two points with just three games remaining.

Conte’s top league scorer this term has been Eden Hazard, with 12 goals, while Alvaro Morata, who moved to Stamford Bridge for a club-record £70m in the summer, has struggled for consistency – scoring 11 times.

“Our top scorer has scored only 12 goals,” the Chelsea boss said after his 50th Premier League victory.

“And if your best scorer has scored only 12 goals it means it is very difficult to fight for something this season. This is the reality, the stats speak very well.”

Conte was also unhappy about his side’s lack of a clinical edge against Swansea.

“I think we could be more clinical to kill the game,” Conte said.

“But instead we kept the game in the balance and it happened against West Ham the same.

“We dominated and created many chances but we scored only one goal, and in the final Swansea had the chance to draw. I think this season we are not clinical.”