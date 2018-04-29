Liverpool are loaning Steven Gerrard out to Rangers with the long-term view of him eventually taking the reins at Anfield, according to Andy Dunn.

Sky Sports reports the Liverpool academy coach is a contender to become the next manager of Rangers with initial talks between the parties underway.

With Jurgen Klopp’s pulsating tenure at Liverpool showing no sign of abating, Dunn, Chief Sports Writer at the Sunday Mirror, believes Rangers presents Gerrard with the perfect platform to stake his claim to succeed the German.

“It’s almost as though Liverpool are sending Gerrard out on loan,” he told the Sunday Supplement. “It’s like a player who is 18 or 19 years old and they go and have a year here or there.

“It’s like Liverpool have told Steven he’s not going to be the manager here for quite a while, so go out on what would be a good loan move for him.

“Go and get a taste of big crowds, big pressure, a local rivalry that is every bit as tense as Liverpool and Everton or Manchester United and Manchester City.

“I’m sure Rangers wouldn’t see it this way but its good experience for Gerrard for what’s going to lie ahead.

“Rangers is a really tough gig for your first managerial gig. You’re not just dealing with a team on the training ground and dealing with your media duties, there’s everything else that goes with managing an Old Firm team.

“The pressure must be very intense but it’s probably a job he cannot turn down.

“The end game for Steven Gerrard’s managerial career is managing Liverpool but Klopp is there for the long term and no one has any reason to disbelief that the minimum he will be there is the remaining four years of his contract through to 2022.

“Steven cannot wait there for four years, he has to go and do something.”

Matt Law, Football Correspondent at the Daily Telegraph, echoed Dunn’s thoughts and highlighted the experience on offer at Ibrox would set Gerrard up perfectly for the Liverpool job in future.

“If you prove yourself at Rangers, the next job you can probably go to Liverpool,” he said.

“If you prove yourself at MK Dons or Oxford, even if you do very well can you go straight to Liverpool? Probably not. You need another club in between where you’re dealing with the fan base and the pressures.

“It’s a brilliant to job go straight from that to Liverpool. In England, he’s very unlikely to get a job where he could go from that job to Liverpool because you wouldn’t have crowd, the pressure and everything else that goes with it to prepare for Liverpool.

“It’s perfect for Liverpool because Gerrard will know their best kids, and what’s better for Liverpool than being able to send their young players to a club like Rangers to get experience.”