Pep Guardiola will stop Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson from taking a penalty between now and the end of the Premier League season.

Ederson has said he is good at penalties and would like to score for City, who have already won the title, before the end of the campaign.

City fans sung Ederson’s name when a spot-kick was awarded during the 5-0 win against Swansea last weekend. But Guardiola has said it would be disrespectful to opponents to let the Brazilian goalkeeper try and score.

“That’s not going to happen,’ Guardiola told reporters when asked about Ederson’s claim. “There are other players to hit them.

“There is respect for the opponent, respect for competitions. In friendlies maybe he can do it but in a league game, no.”

Meanwhile, Guardiola has played down comparisons between Leroy Sane and Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs.

“It’s too early,” Guardiola said. “They are left-footed, quick and for their full-backs it’s not easy to face them.

“But Ryan is a legend in world football — not just in Man United, England, Wales. Leroy has a good target to try to emulate Ryan Giggs.”