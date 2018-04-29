Alexandre Lacazette says the future of all Arsenal players are on the line as the club continue to search for Arsene Wenger’s replacement.

The Gunners go up against old rivals Manchester United on Sunday, with Wenger heading to Old Trafford for the final time as manager after 22 years at the helm.

Lacazette, who arrived from Lyon for a then club-record £46.5m fee on a five-year deal, has impressed with seven goals in his last seven games after returning from a six-week injury lay-off.

“We want to keep going and be good because we know that a new manager is coming,” the French striker said.

“Maybe everything will change. We don’t know if everyone can stay in the club.”

The next few days will be crucial for Wenger and his club with Thursday’s make-or-break trip to Spain for their Europa League semi-final second leg tie against Atletico Madrid.

All focus for now though will be in Manchester and Lacazette is desperate for the London visitors to put on a good show for their departing boss.

“Since I was young I was dreaming about this kind of game, when Thierry Henry and everybody scored some goals,” added the 26-year-old.

“Of course I knew about the rivalry. I remember Sylvain Wiltord’s goal in the gold shirt [in 2002 to win the title]. I was a real fan. But now it is for me to play and have a good performance as well.

“It will be hard because I have never been to Old Trafford but I know every time you go there it is hard.

“When you play for Arsenal these kind of games come every three days – we’re having a lot of big games and little recovery but we just want to keep going and put on a good performance.”