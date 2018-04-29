Sunday Oliseh has said he is proud that his prayer for Fortuna Sittard to be promoted to the Dutch top flight have been answered after they beat PSV II 1-0 to seal their return to the top league after a 16-year absence.

The team’s promotion will hugely be credited to Oliseh before he parted ways with the club amid controversies.

Oliseh was ecstatic and proud after the team’s promotion.

“Congratulations to D Players of Fortuna Sittard,Fans,club,co-trainers Gino Facenna,Alex Voigt & all well wishers as Fortuna Gains Promotion to D 1st Division,” he tweeted,

“Though my tenure ends on D 1st of May 2018,am honoured,Proud to B Chief Coach Of this team,thanks to D KNVB.God is great!”

Congratulations to D Players of Fortuna Sittard,Fans,club,co-trainers Gino Facenna,Alex Voigt & all well wishers as Fortuna Gains Promotion to D 1st Division,Though my tenure ends on D 1st of May 2018,am honoured,Proud to B Chief Coach Of this team,thanks to D KNVB.God is great! pic.twitter.com/QAUIHrgfyE — Sunday Oliseh (@SundayOOliseh) April 29, 2018

Financial troubles and poor management caused the near collapse of this club.

In 2003, two of their fans won the Dutch lottery and donated their entire winnings to the club.