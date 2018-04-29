A football fan in Brazil has taken his devotion to his favorite team to a whole new level.
Maurício dos Anjos, a life-long supporter of Flamengo, has made the remarkable decision to cover his entire chest and back with a tattoo of the team’s jersey.
“A lot of people told me that I’d feel a lot of pain on my ribs and armpits,” he told Vice.
“The ribs hurt, but the spine was the worst — that was just terrible. My neck and stomach hurt pretty bad, too, but the rest was fine.”