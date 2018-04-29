Arsene Wenger has revealed he will take a month off at the end of the season before making a decision on his next career move.

It was announced last week that the Frenchman’s 22-year reign as Arsenal boss will come to an end this summer, but it has not been confirmed if he plans to retire, to look for a manager’s job elsewhere or to take another role in football.

And Wenger has told Soccer Saturday that he has not decided what his next step will be – and he will take a few weeks away from football to get some perspective before deciding.

“Once I’ve finished honestly I don’t know,” Wenger said.

“I am confused a little bit at the moment and I have decided to take a little distance for four or five weeks before I make a decision.

“I need to move away a little bit to take perspective on my situation and analyse it in the most objective way possible, even if it is not easy.

“I will then decide where I go from there.”

Wenger travels to Manchester United for the final time on Sunday afternoon.

And he admits winding down his career at Arsenal is proving to be an emotional experience.

He said: “It is strange for me because for 22 years I have had 1,200 games or something like that for Arsenal Football Club.

“It’s not 50, it’s 1,200 and every time you prepare the team you are tense. It’s a complete part of your life, it’s more than part of your life, it is your life.

“Arsenal was my life and so of course it is special.”