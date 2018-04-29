Turkish coach Mehmet Tayfun has commenced his rescue mission at struggling Heartland with the recall of towering defender Ike ThankGod and striker Okey Nwadike to bolster the once-dreaded ‘Naze Millionaires’.

ThankGod featured for the club in their run up to the 2009 CAF Champions League final before a move to Warri Wolves. He equally starred for the 2010 WAFU Nations Cup winning Super Eagles in Abeokuta.

ThankGod brings with him experience of having featured for Enyimba and FC Fanja of Oman as Heartland mount the starting block for the expected fierce race against relegation.

He will add steel and presence to the leaky four time champions back line.

Also listed for return is bully forward, Okey Nwadike who was part of the team during their 2010 CAF Champions League group phase campaign under Samson Siasia.

Nwadike has had spell at KV Mechellen of Belgium.

Checks revealed ThankGod could make his return today when ‘The Naze Millionaires’ travel to Kano Pillars.

“We are working on his license. If we succeed in getting everything done in Abuja, then he will be available for the match on Sunday in Kano”, an official said.

Heartland are bottom of the standings with 15 points after they were docked three points by LMC in the aftermath of the crowd incident that overshadowed their match day 18 clash with champions Plateau United, which ended one goal apiece.