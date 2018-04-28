Everton boss Sam Allardyce said there is nothing more he can do to win over the club’s fans after his side’s 2-0 victory at Huddersfield on Saturday.

Allardyce was not the most popular appointment at Goodison Park when he replaced Ronald Koeman in November and has come under increasing pressure from fans.

Everton supporters unfurled a banner reading ‘Our survey says get out of our club’ before kick-off at The John Smith’s Stadium.

“I can’t honestly produce anymore than I’m doing,” said Allardyce, who has lifted the Toffees from 18th to eighth in the Premier League.

“I’m sorry if some fans don’t like it, but we’re trying as hard as we possibly can, both myself, the staff and the players.

“What can I say when you’ve got 14 points out of seven games when we were in a position of difficulty when I arrived.

“I can only say it’s just one of those things and if we keep winning hopefully they might change it to love.”

Turkey forward Cenk Tosun clinically fired Allardyce’s side into a first-half lead against the run of play, before Idrissa Gueye slammed home their second to reflect an improved second-half performance.

“Excellent performance over the 90 minutes,” Allardyce added. “The players’ qualities in the end have shone through and our performance as the game went on got stronger and stronger.

“Our ability to cope with Huddersfield, at what they had to throw at us in terms of attacking was nullified by the quality of our defending.

“The way we took the two goals and the quality of our finishes were excellent and we really could have had more in the second half.”