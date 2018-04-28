Cologne have been relegated from the Bundesliga despite a dramatic late comeback against Freiburg.

The Billy Goats needed to beat relegation rivals Freiburg to retain any hope of staying up but were condemned to a 3-2 defeat by Lucas Holer’s stoppage-time effort.

The result was particularly harsh after Leonardo Bittencourt had scored twice in the last eight minutes to draw Cologne level after they had trailed 2-0 following Nils Petersen’s brace.

The result sees Freiburg, who started the day in the bottom three after five straight defeats, climb to 14th.

Hamburg remain in the relegation places but a 3-1 win at Wolfsburg brought them to within two points of safety.

Wolfsburg will join their opponents in the bottom three on Sunday should Mainz avoid defeat against RB Leipzig.