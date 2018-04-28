Sevilla have sacked Vincenzo Montella and confirmed the appointment of Joaquin Caparros as head coach for the remainder of the season.

Montella’s dismissal was announced on Saturday, the Italian paying the price for a nine-match winless run in all competitions since his team’s famous Champions League victory over Manchester United on March 13.

Following their triumph at Old Trafford, Sevilla have exited the Champions League at the hands of Bayern Munich and slumped to seventh in La Liga, while they were thumped 5-0 by Barcelona in last weekend’s Copa del Rey final.

Friday’s reverse at the hand of relegation battlers Levante was the final straw for Sevilla, who on Saturday confirmed Montella’s sacking.

Sevilla cited poor form as the reason for Montella’s dismissal and have now tasked Caparros, who formerly managed the club between 2000 and 2005, with gaining qualification for next season’s Europa League.

“Sevilla have relieved Vincenzo Montella of his duties, after the bad run of form the team has picked up since their last win at Old Trafford on March 13,” the club explained in a statement.

“Since then the Nervion team has gone nine games without winning, with five defeats, the last on Friday in the Ciutat de Valencia.

Montella lasted exactly four months in the Sevilla hotseat, replacing Eduardo Berizzo who in turn had lasted less than half a season in Andalucia after stepping into the vacancy left by Jorge Sampaoli’s move to the Argentina national team.

The Italian managed 11 victories, seven draws and 10 defeats in his 28 matches in charge, with cup performances comfortably outstripping a disappointing La Liga record.

Under his charge Sevilla reached the Copa del Rey final and Champions League quarters, but have also fallen out of contention for a top-four spot.

Indeed, the club currently sit in eighth, three points behind sixth-placed Villarreal who currently occupy the final qualifying berth for the Europa League.