Tuscany club Empoli on Saturday secured promotion to Serie A after dropping into the Italian second division last season.

A 1-1 draw against Novara was enough for Aurelio Andreazzoli’s side to seal top flight football next season after second-placed Palermo lost 3-0 to Venezia.

Andreazzoli — who worked for many years as assistant coach to Luciano Spalletti at AS Roma — took over Empoli last December after Vincenzo Viviani was fired.

The 64-year-old worked as a caretaker coach at Roma in the final weeks of the 2012-13 campaign, reaching the Italian Cup final.