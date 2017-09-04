Jordan Henderson says new Liverpool signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain should thrive under the management of Jurgen Klopp.

Oxlade-Chamberlain completed a £40 million to switch to Anfield on transfer deadline day after rejecting the chance to move to Chelsea, as well as staying put at Arsenal.

Sources have told ESPN that the England international was keen on a move to Anfield for some time and excited at the prospect of working with Klopp.

“[Klopp] is a fantastic manager and I think he will help Alex a lot,” Henderson said. “He will help him develop as a player and hopefully you will see even more good things from him.”

The arrival of the versatile Oxlade-Chamberlain brings Klopp greater depth within his Liverpool squad.

- Advertisement -

The 24-year-old had been operating as a wing-back for Arsenal this season, but has moved to Merseyside for more opportunities in his preferred central-midfield role.

Henderson added: “He’s a fantastic player — he can adapt to each position [and] gives you something different on the wing. He’s very direct and powerful and in the midfield he’s clever enough to get on the ball and get on the half-turn so, for me, he can play in either position.

“Of course I’m delighted he’s signed for Liverpool.

“We are with England and our focus has got to be on the game on Monday. Then I’m sure we can start focusing on playing Man City and getting him into Melwood for his first session and stuff like that.”