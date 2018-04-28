Paul Pogba has demanded his Manchester United team-mates continue to demonstrate their mental strength against Arsenal on Sunday.

United have come back from losing positions against Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham in recent matches, going on to win each of those games.

But the France international believes the mettle and togetherness shown in those games must be more consistent.

“What [coming back again] says is that mentally we are strong, and it showed that we can be a strong team altogether,” said Pogba, speaking to MUTV.

“We have shown it during the season against the big teams, most of the time, but we need to keep it up against other teams as well.

“We need to keep playing altogether with the same mentality.”

Pogba played a vital role in United’s hard-fought 3-1 win over Arsenal in December – assisting Antonio Valencia and Jesse Lingard at the Emirates – before being sent off for a tackle on Hector Bellerin after 74 minutes.

He is anticipating another tough match when the two sides meet on Sunday as Arsene Wenger takes Arsenal to Old Trafford for one final time as Gunners boss.

“It’s a big one,” added Pogba. “We need points. They have a big game against Atletico so maybe that might help us if they are a bit tired.

“We know it’s going to be a hard game, it was a very hard game against them earlier in the season.

“But we had a very good team performance. We need that again and we need everybody to be at their best because when that happens it moves the team up.

“We’ve been great in the last game with the team performance and against the top teams you always have to produce that.”