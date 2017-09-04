Arsene Wenger has called for the Arsenal fans’ support as his side look to rebuild their Premier League season.

Arsenal were beaten 4-0 by Liverpool at Anfield prior to the international break, a result striker Olivier Giroud claims the team were “ashamed” of.

Fans’ frustrations intensified on Deadline Day after the club were unable to sign Monaco’s Thomas Lemar following a record £92m bid, but despite their disappointment, Wenger has called for support ahead of Saturday’s game with Bournemouth.

“The players forget very quickly how good they are – much quicker than you think. We have to continue to believe in our strengths and not to forget,” Wenger told beIN SPORTS.

“Our fans as well, to have a successful team, we need our fans. Our fans can say, ‘OK, our squad is not good enough, we are not good enough’ and think we have no chance – that will not work.

“We want our fans to be behind us in this moment as well, even if we are very sorry for what we delivered. To have a successful team we need to have that.”

Wenger hosts Eddie Howe’s side on Saturday afternoon knowing victory is compulsory in order to boost morale both on and off the pitch.

The Frenchman says his team are not at the “level required” following their defeat to Liverpool, but reminded his squad they are the current FA Cup holders and capable of bouncing back.

“Let’s not forget, not one and a half months ago we won the Community Shield and won the [FA] Cup in a very convincing way with the same players,” Wenger added.

“What we learned from this defeat was that we were not at all at the level that is expected from us and that we have to very quickly show that was a complete accident. The transfer period played a part in that as well.

“A top-level sportsman is a guy who keeps going where others give up. It would be absolutely stupid to say today that you give up for the rest of the championship.”