Italian Serie A club Torino has provided an injury update ahead of their clash with Lazio.

Torino will play host to Lazio in a league game at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Sunday.

Obi, who missed Torino’s clash with Atalanta last weekend, is currently nursing an injury and the club has released the following statement.

A club statement read: “Afternoon training at Philadelphia for Torino FC ahead of Sunday’s match against Lazio.”

“The grenades held a technical-tactical session which did not participate Barreca and Obi who continued with the therapies.”

“Progressive return to the group for Iago Falque.”

“The program tomorrow, Friday, April 27, provides a training session behind closed doors.”

The Nigeria international has netted five goals in 22 league matches for Torino this season.